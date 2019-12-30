Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expands By 17.1%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 28th total of 299,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAIL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price objective on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. FreightCar America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 143,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

RAIL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,633. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

