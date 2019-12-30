Short Interest in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Increases By 18.9%

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GHC stock traded down $4.84 on Friday, reaching $639.37. 14,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $635.20 and a 200-day moving average of $678.07. Graham has a twelve month low of $613.53 and a twelve month high of $756.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. Graham had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $738.82 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 19.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Graham by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Graham by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GHC. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.