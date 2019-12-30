Short Interest in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Declines By 9.1%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.07. The stock had a trading volume of 878,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,280. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $173.43 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,860 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 504,269 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

