Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Declines By 21.0%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 28th total of 369,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:IHG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $71.02.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

