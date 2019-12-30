Short Interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Decreases By 9.9%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 6,480,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. 816,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,628. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after buying an additional 161,045 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3,155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,055,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,258,000 after buying an additional 1,992,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103,255 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth approximately $15,948,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

