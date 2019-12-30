Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Increases By 17.4%

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LMST traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,572. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $109.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 20.45%. Research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $436,386.00. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

