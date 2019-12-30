Short Interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Rises By 5.6%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $2,863,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 418,260 shares in the company, valued at $63,040,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,448,160.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,656 shares of company stock worth $22,767,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.39. The company had a trading volume of 165,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.60. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

