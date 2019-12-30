Short Interest in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Expands By 15.6%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,706,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,858 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.6% in the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 458,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

NESR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.15. 88,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,131. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

