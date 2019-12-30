Short Interest in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Declines By 13.6%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Paycom Software by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after buying an additional 76,313 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $10,030,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,764,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.47.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.89. The stock had a trading volume of 371,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 123.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $279.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.52 and its 200-day moving average is $234.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

