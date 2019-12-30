Short Interest in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Drops By 11.4%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,890,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 50,650,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 846.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 312,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PG&E by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 280,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,530,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,274,362. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.