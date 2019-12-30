Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Drops By 10.0%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.49. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $305.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLPC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.