Short Interest in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Rises By 17.7%

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 954,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the November 28th total of 810,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,312,000 after buying an additional 424,447 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $7,190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Renasant by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Renasant by 85.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,430 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 198,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,295. Renasant has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

