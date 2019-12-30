Short Interest in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Expands By 13.0%

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 41.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 224,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $917.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

