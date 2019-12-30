Short Interest in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Drops By 13.1%

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of USCR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 95,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $691.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.23. US Concrete has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 13,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,241.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares worth $33,903. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 147,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

