Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Decreases By 11.8%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 174,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.36. 7,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $402.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other Utah Medical Products news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $178,535.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $64,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,357 shares of company stock worth $359,913. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

