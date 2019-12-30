Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Receives $58.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,543. Southern has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Insiders sold 2,223,787 shares of company stock valued at $139,744,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after buying an additional 1,319,096 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

