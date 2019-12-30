Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, 21,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 18,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Spectral Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.