Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPPI. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

