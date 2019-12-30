Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spire by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,618,000 after buying an additional 78,296 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Spire by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spire by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,681,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spire by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,194,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 142,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,278. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. Spire has a 1 year low of $71.67 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.