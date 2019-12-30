Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on STMP. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 405.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 37.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 43.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMP stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,380. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $207.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.