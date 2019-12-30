Status (SNT) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, ChaoEX, Gate.io and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $32.03 million and $19.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, OOOBTC, Huobi, Liqui, ABCC, IDAX, Ovis, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, DEx.top, ChaoEX, Kucoin, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DragonEX, OKEx, DDEX, IDCM, CoinTiger, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Koinex, Bithumb, Neraex, IDEX, Livecoin, Poloniex, OTCBTC, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

