STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.45

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.45 and traded as high as $27.02. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 941,600 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.02.
The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.
In other news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of STMicroelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
