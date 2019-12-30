STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.45

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.45 and traded as high as $27.02. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 941,600 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.02.

The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of STMicroelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

