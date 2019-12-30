Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.22 and last traded at C$12.18, 142,873 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$12.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.85.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

