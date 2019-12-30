Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Uniform Group manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate I.D., career apparel and accessories for the hospital and healthcare fields; hotels; fast food and other restaurants; and public safety, industrial, transportation and commercial markets, as well as corporate and resort embroidered sportswear. (Press Release) “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SGC opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.66 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

