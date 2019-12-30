S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SANW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. 123,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $69.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANW. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of S&W Seed worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

