Syscoin Price Tops $0.0208 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious and Poloniex. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and $364,581.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00589134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000473 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 573,357,472 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

