TCASH One Day Volume Reaches $792,070.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One TCASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. TCASH has a total market cap of $328,291.00 and approximately $792,070.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TCASH has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00032569 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003883 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000678 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

