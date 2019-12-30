TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,269.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $197,819.00 and $2,269.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

