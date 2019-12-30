TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TTGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded TechTarget from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

TTGT stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $757.79 million, a P/E ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.75.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $1,503,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 22,200 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $555,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,351. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TechTarget by 14.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in TechTarget by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TechTarget by 1,304.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 64,690 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

