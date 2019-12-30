Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE:TNK opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 21.0% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 210,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 295,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 916,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 578,396 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

