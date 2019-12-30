Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Down 1.5%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38, approximately 5,926 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 100,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 52.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

