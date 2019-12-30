TenX Price Tops $0.0508 on Major Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $481,190.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Coinrail and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00191897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.01321829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00122670 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,909,307 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx, BitBay, BigONE, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Neraex, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Huobi, LATOKEN, Coinrail, COSS, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

