Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of TBPH remained flat at $$25.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $28.63.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 28,276.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 103,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 78.0% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

