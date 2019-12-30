Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.
Shares of TBPH remained flat at $$25.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $28.63.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 28,276.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 103,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 78.0% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.
