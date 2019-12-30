Time New Bank (TNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $767,433.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, Hotbit and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00191897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.01321829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00122670 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Binance, BigONE, Hotbit, CoinBene, C2CX, Ethfinex, Bibox, OTCBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

