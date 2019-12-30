Travala.com (AVA) Market Cap Hits $4.57 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Travala.com has a market cap of $4.57 million and $78,299.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Travala.com token can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00001341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.01323248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,587,230 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

