Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 1,005,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,014. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.53.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trevena by 2,651.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 511,155 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 403,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

