Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 0.7%

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$40.02 and last traded at C$40.02, 1,863 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a market cap of $350.58 million and a P/E ratio of 108.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.14.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

