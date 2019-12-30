Ubiq Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Ubiq has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $797.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.