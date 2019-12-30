UGAS (UGAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $793,751.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $793,751.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.06082950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037159 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

