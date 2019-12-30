University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading Up 2%

Shares of University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

About University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

