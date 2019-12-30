ValuEngine Lowers PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.15 on Thursday. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in PAVmed by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PAVmed by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 714,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

