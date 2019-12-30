ValuEngine Lowers PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.15 on Thursday. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.
