ValuEngine Lowers Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTIX opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder.

