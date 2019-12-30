Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.13, 31,117 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 10,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMNF)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

