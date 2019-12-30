VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Trading Down 0.3%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.