Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,155. The stock has a market cap of $627.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

