Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares (NYSE:WPG-PI) Shares Down 2.5%

Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares (NYSE:WPG-PI)’s share price were down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.44, approximately 5,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38.

About Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares (NYSE:WPG-PI)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.