Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Up 11.9% in December

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,980,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 12,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. 3,179,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,320. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Western Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.