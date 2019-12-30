White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded up $20.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,118.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $849.99 and a one year high of $1,131.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,102.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,072.09.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

