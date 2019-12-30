Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of WGO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 835,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $13,012,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,715,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,058,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

