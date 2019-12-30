XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded XBiotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.